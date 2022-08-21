Election recount results did not change outcome

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both bill. The outcome of the election did not change.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo revealed that in the recount, yes votes received 61,843 and no received 85,885.

The difference in total votes is 86 between election-certified and counters certified. It took up to 140 volunteers over five days to recount ballots manually. The delay in reporting was after they’d finished the recounting process; after completing the data entry process, they entered the proofing process and found counters failed to separate votes into correct precinct batches.

They were required to report by precinct, but the vote totals didn’t change. Sedgwick County intends to submit for reimbursement the cost associated with the recount since no large discrepancy was found in aggregates.

Caudillo said she had not been notified of any consequences for not meeting the deadline, but she says she’ll reach out to the Secretary of State for further information.

