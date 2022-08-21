Kansas teenager killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas teenager was killed after his vehicle rolled over into a ditch in Scott County on Saturday morning.

Officials say just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Issac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland was driving southbound on Venison Road, just north of Kansas 96, in a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer. The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver then overcorrected, causing him to go into the east ditch and overturn several times. The vehicle finally came to rest upside down after striking a irrigation motor.

Redburn was pronounced dead at the scene and KHP reported he was not wearing seatbelt.

