Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing

Police say he was stabbed multiple times with a large knife or machete
Police say a man was stabbed in front of a motel in the 1200 block of N. Broadway early Sunday...
Police say a man was stabbed in front of a motel in the 1200 block of N. Broadway early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway.

WPD says a woman randomly approached him in front of a motel, then stabbed him. After, the man returned to a motel room and waited roughly two hours before calling police.

He was given stitches and staples at a local hospital. Police say they do not have a suspect in the incident, since the man wasn’t able to describe the woman in detail.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
Animal control
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount

Latest News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Officer Daniel Gumm
Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer
Trojan long-distance runners to working to win more KSHSAA titles
Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done