Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway.

WPD says a woman randomly approached him in front of a motel, then stabbed him. After, the man returned to a motel room and waited roughly two hours before calling police.

He was given stitches and staples at a local hospital. Police say they do not have a suspect in the incident, since the man wasn’t able to describe the woman in detail.

