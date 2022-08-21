Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County.

Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office responded, and Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene. All four occupants in the SUV had non-life-threatening injuries, and only one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Rutherford was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown why Rutherford’s vehicle crossed the center line.

