Tranquil weather in the week ahead

Slow warming trend into the mid 90s
Dry, warm weather continues this week
Dry, warm weather continues this week(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry weather trend across Kansas will continue in the week ahead with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light northeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s and lower 90s. The tranquil weather pattern will persist throughout the week with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week- fairly typical for late August. The pattern will shift towards the end of the week with a disturbance moving across the northern Plains. This weather system will push a cold front into Kansas by Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tue: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
Animal control
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warm again Sunday
Showers ending, dry weekend across Kansas
Morning showers ending, dry weekend
Chances for storms will end for the weekend
Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning
Wichita-area weather timeline.
Storms possible through early Saturday