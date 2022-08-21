Tranquil weather in the week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry weather trend across Kansas will continue in the week ahead with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light northeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s and lower 90s. The tranquil weather pattern will persist throughout the week with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week- fairly typical for late August. The pattern will shift towards the end of the week with a disturbance moving across the northern Plains. This weather system will push a cold front into Kansas by Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tue: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms possible.

