Warming trend this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the workweek with highs eventually reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. Although it will get hotter, 100-degree temperatures appear unlikely.

The warmer weather will also keep us dry for the next several days. However, the weather pattern will start to change by next weekend as a system could bring returning chances for showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

