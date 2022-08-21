Warming trend this week

Highs in the 90s
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the workweek with highs eventually reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. Although it will get hotter, 100-degree temperatures appear unlikely.

The warmer weather will also keep us dry for the next several days. However, the weather pattern will start to change by next weekend as a system could bring returning chances for showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
Animal control
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County completes abortion amendment recount

Latest News

Dry, warm weather continues this week
Tranquil weather in the week ahead
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warm again Sunday
Showers ending, dry weekend across Kansas
Morning showers ending, dry weekend
Chances for storms will end for the weekend
Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning