Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
Water Main Break
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
KWCH Car Crash generic
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County the last county to release abortion vote recount results

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urges jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Bay County Branch of the NAACP celebrating 75th Anniversary (WJHG/WECP)
Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter