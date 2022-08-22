Dog reunited with owner after his stroke

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lately, life for Bob Shelby hasn’t been easy.

“I had a stroke and was away for a while,” Shelby said. “My baby panicked and ran away, trying to find me.”

Bob’s dog Hanna was picked up by Wichita police and taken to the Kansas Humane Society after Bob was hospitalized due to a stroke. Hanna was rescued by Kansas Humane Society and quickly adopted by a new owner, but her stay only lasted a few days.

Bob says the Humane Society went out of its way to contact Hanna’s new owner to explain Bob’s situation. His response was to return Hanna to Bob.

“We don’t usually try and contact people that have adopted, but we did reach out to the adopter; he lives four hours away,” said Sara Starr with the Kansas Humane Society. “He was very understanding and said he would hope somebody would do the same thing for him.”

Bob says reuniting with Hanna is a miracle and thanks the man who adopted her for bringing his best friend back to him.

“I want to say thank you very much, and you are a God send,” said Shelby. “She means so much to me; my dogs are my babies, my kids, and they’re all I have.”

