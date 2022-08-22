Dog reunited with owner after his stroke

Owner reunited with dog after suffering from a stroke.
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lately, life for Bob Shelby hasn’t been easy.

“I had a stroke and was away for a while,” Shelby said. “My baby panicked and ran away, trying to find me.”

Bob’s dog Hanna was picked up by Wichita police and taken to the Kansas Humane Society after Bob was hospitalized due to a stroke. Hanna was rescued by Kansas Humane Society and quickly adopted by a new owner, but her stay only lasted a few days.

Bob says the Humane Society went out of its way to contact Hanna’s new owner to explain Bob’s situation. His response was to return Hanna to Bob.

“We don’t usually try and contact people that have adopted, but we did reach out to the adopter; he lives four hours away,” said Sara Starr with the Kansas Humane Society. “He was very understanding and said he would hope somebody would do the same thing for him.”

Bob says reuniting with Hanna is a miracle and thanks the man who adopted her for bringing his best friend back to him.

“I want to say thank you very much, and you are a God send,” said Shelby. “She means so much to me; my dogs are my babies, my kids, and they’re all I have.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
Animal control
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
Wichita-area chiropractor indicted for loan fraud related to pandemic relief
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County the last county to release abortion vote recount results

Latest News

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Owner reunited with dog after suffering from stroke
Owner reunited with dog after suffering from a stroke.
Rising Star Road Trip: Anna Starbuck
Rising Star Road Trip: Anna Starbuck
Structure fire near Harry and Orient