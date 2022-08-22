FULL VIDEO: Police release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police pursuit, shots being fired, and the arrest of a man accused in two homicides. It also appears some of the video was shot by a drone.

Following a press conference, the police provided the entire video file. It is of fairly high quality and is 14 minutes and 24 seconds long. You can watch that below:

On July 31, Rodney Erickson Marshall was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody after the pursuit through Lawrence and on K-10.

Marshall is a 51-year-old from Lawrence. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.

