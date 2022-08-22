K-State’s Deuce Vaughn on AP preseason All-America team

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Vaughn made the first team as an all-purpose player; the two running backs on the first team are Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Ohio State sophomore TreVeyon Robinson.

Vaughn’s appearance on the All-America team is hardly a surprise. He was a first-team selection by the Associated Press at the end of last season; he also made All-America teams from Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, while being named to the second team by CBS Sports and USA Today.

Vaughn is expected to lead a veteran K-State offense that features seniors at quarterback, tight end, three wide receiver positions and three offensive line spots. Every projected starter for the Wildcats’ offense is either a junior or a senior.

Last season, Vaughn rushed 235 times for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns, an average of six yards per carry. He also caught 49 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns. He finished third in the Big 12 in all-purpose offense, behind Wichita native and former Iowa State running back Breece Hall, now with the New York Jets, and Robinson.

