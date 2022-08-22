Kansas Secretary of State: ‘No systemic election fraud in our state’

Sedgwick County was one of nine states forced to recount the votes on the Value Them Both amendment from the Aug. 2 primary election.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Monday announced the 2022 Primary Election recount results for the three requested races -- House District 118, State Treasurer, and the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment.

“The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process. Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted,” said Schwab.

Numbers released by the secretary of state showed a difference of 57 votes from the recount and canvass on the Value Them Both question, which forced recounts in nine Kansas counties. The House District 118 and State Treasurer races were a difference of only a couple of votes. No outcomes changed from Aug. 2 as a result of the recounts.

COUNTYCOUNTY
CANVASS
YES		COUNTY
CANVASS
NO		RECOUNT
YES		RECOUNT
NO
CRAWFORD4,6535,8454,6535,847
DOUGLAS8,71638,7188,71838,703
HARVEY5,7756,6505,7796,651
JEFFERSON2,9983,7322,9943,728
JOHNSON79,818174,93379,798174,915
LYON3,6256,2653,6256,264
SEDGWICK61,82485,92361,84385,885
SHAWNEE21,71742,68221,72042,698
THOMAS1,7218201,723820
TOTALS190,847365,568190,853365,511

Generally, recounts reflect county canvass certified vote totals. However, when a recount is conducted, especially by hand, minor discrepancies in vote totals can occur, said the secretary of state. For example, an election board worker reviewing a hand-completed ballot during a recount may make a different determination than an election board worker makes during the initial vote count (canvass). Following the recount completion, counties are required to submit the results to the Secretary of State’s office. The recount results on the sos.ks.gov website provide a comparison between county canvass vote totals and recount numbers.

