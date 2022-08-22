No rain to be found - for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.

Skies will be clear into Tuesday with lows in the 60s. Highs will be back near 90 with some afternoon clouds. The winds will remain light.

Wednesday won’t change much with more sunshine and highs in the low 90s on the way.

A weak storm system coming into the Plains Friday night and Saturday will be our next hope of badly needed moisture. Highest chances will be Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 64.

Wed: High: 93 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 66 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; breezy. Scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 68 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.