Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction.

KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.

Law enforcement indicated 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, a suspect in the homicide, drove off from the scene with his two children, 7-year-old Marlaya and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon, but it was canceled hours later after the two children were found safe at a relative’s house.

The vehicle was found at a separate location but as of Monday morning, the suspect remained on the loose.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

