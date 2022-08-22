Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction.

KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.

Law enforcement indicated 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, a suspect in the homicide, drove off from the scene with his two children, 7-year-old Marlaya and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon, but it was canceled hours later after the two children were found safe at a relative’s house.

The vehicle was found at a separate location but as of Monday morning, the suspect remained on the loose.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
Water Main Break
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
KWCH Car Crash generic
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
Sedgwick County the last county to release abortion vote recount results

Latest News

Shane visits a hot spot in Wichita where you're allowed -- encouraged -- expected! -- to...
Where's Shane? Let's Smash
Bay County Branch of the NAACP celebrating 75th Anniversary (WJHG/WECP)
Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
Colby High School's Anna Starbuck, junior, was forced to miss a handful of tournaments and...
Rising Star Road Trip: Back fully healthy, Colby golfer looks to climb back to the top of 3-2-1A