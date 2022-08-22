Quiet start to the work week

Near normal warmth this afternoon
warm Monday weather
warm Monday weather(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal.

The week ahead looks uneventful with ample sunshine and warm to hot temperatures, but nothing intense or extreme is expected. Highs in the lower to middle 90s are above average by a few degrees, but the humidity will remain low keeping the heat index under the century mark.

Our next chance of storms is scheduled to arrive this weekend along with our next cold front. While the exact timing and strength are uncertain, the better chance of storms for most of the state will take place Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S E 5-10. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 93.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 94. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 88. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

