Suspect in KCMO homicide, child abduction that led to Amber Alert turns himself in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has reported that Jordan Owsley has turned himself into law enforcement.

Owsley, a 27-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marvin Williams, as well as taking his two children Sunday afternoon from a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

Owsley’s daughters were found safe at a relative’s house. His suspect vehicle was also found Sunday night.

The police department stated Owsley turned himself into police Monday morning and has been taken into custody.

Charges had not yet been listed.

