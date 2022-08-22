Suspect in KCMO homicide, child abduction that led to Amber Alert turns himself in

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27/Missouri Highway Patrol
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27/Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has reported that Jordan Owsley has turned himself into law enforcement.

Owsley, a 27-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marvin Williams, as well as taking his two children Sunday afternoon from a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

Owsley’s daughters were found safe at a relative’s house. His suspect vehicle was also found Sunday night.

The police department stated Owsley turned himself into police Monday morning and has been taken into custody.

Charges had not yet been listed.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
Water Main Break
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
KWCH Car Crash generic
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day
Sedgwick County was one of nine states forced to recount the votes on the Value Them Both...
Kansas Secretary of State: ‘No systemic election fraud in our state’
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
Lawrence PD Video
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to...
K-State’s Deuce Vaughn on AP preseason All-America team