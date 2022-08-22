‘Value Them Both’ recount in Sedgwick County reveals virtually same result, areas to improve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recount to the constitutional amendment vote concerning abortion rights in Kansas revealed a difference of just 86 votes from the original results in Sedgwick County. But the county did miss the Saturday (Aug. 20) deadline for that recount canvass after finding errors in the process some counters used.

After five days of recounting of recounting ballots manually, the “no” votes still won convincingly over the “Yes” votes in Sedgwick County for the Value Them Both state constitutional amendment.

The difference in total votes is 86 between election-certified and counters-certified. Eyewitness News spoke with two county commissioners about looking back at the recount and its errors and how the county can ensure those mistakes won’t be repeated in November’s general election.

Since 2016, Sedgwick County has upgraded election equipment that was specifically designed to be audited and shifted their ballots to be 100% traceable. The county was also instrumental in reforming Kansas audit laws.

“Ever since that happened, we’ve never really had an opportunity to do a serious audit,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said.

There were some issues with the recount that resulted in Sedgwick County missing the deadline. Howell believes that can be attributed to learning a system quickly on short training, some ballots not matching the proper precincts, having an equal bipartisan representation by verification and communication issues.

“Those are some mistakes that can be made very easy, they’re human errors,” Howell said. “Trying to minimize opportunities for those type of errors is something we need to find out, things we can do to make that better.”

With midterms on the horizon, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis said this should serve as a learning experience.

“This is the first time in 30 years that we’ve don’t this, there are growing pains, we’ll learn from this if we even have to do it again,” he said of the recount process. “Hopefully we keep some notes to make sure we do it a little bit different next time.”

And to ensure accuracy, Howell said he feels legislators in Topeka should play a role in adjusting those timelines to ensure delays won’t be repeated.

“Maybe our timelines should be adjusted in the legislature and laws need to give us the ability to do this the right way,” he said.

In a statement, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said they did the audit the best they could with what available resources they had. She’s requesting more money from the county to increase staffing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.