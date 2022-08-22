Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition.

MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Human Resources Coordinator-Total Rewards and Operations-997753 | Wichita State University | Wichita | $37,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12170638 | Qualifications: •60 hours of college coursework in human resources, business or related field by hire date. •Two (2) years of experience in human resources or related field. •Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Outlook, Teams, Word). •Ability to maintain confidentiality. | Wichita State University has 50 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Coordinator, Community Programs | Envision, Inc. | Wichita | $15.86 - $22.20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12159170 | Qualifications:•Looking for individuals who are responsible, compassionate, and have a caring demeanor •A clear background check is required •The candidate must pass a drug screening •Must have reliable transportation | Envision, Inc. has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Division of Public Services Recruitment Specialist and Community Liaison-COMCARE | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $17.82 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172237 | Qualifications: •Graduate of a State Board approved or accredited school for LPNs. Special IV certification. •Must possess current clinical experience or be a new graduate. •Prefer minimum of one years’ experience in pertinent clinical specialty. •Must possess evidence of a current Kansas license or valid temporary permit to practice (if coming from out of state). •A minimum training level of BLS is required. •Acquire and maintain Neonatal resuscitation training for OB. | Sedgwick County has 111 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Human Resources Manager | MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. | Newton | $108,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140639 | Qualifications: •BS in HR or related field; SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP preferred. •Firm grasp of the fundamentals of HR Management. •Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience. •Organizational development skills. •Experience leading positive associate relations and communication programs. | MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

