Where’s Shane? Exploration Place A Summer of Magic

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is getting magical...even more so than usual. A Summer of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience is continuing this weekend with Deathly Hallows Part 2! Throw around some transfiguration spells, drink some butterbeer, and enjoy the movie this weekend at EP! You can get more info on everything going on at exploration.org/full-events/a-summer-of-magic.

