Wichita NAACP concerned about election method for Wichita School Board

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a release issued Sunday, the Wichita Branch of the NAACP expressed concern about the election method of the Wichita School Board, saying it “marginalized and dilutes the voices and representation within the community.”

The NAACP says that decisions that should be made in the best interest of children are being mixed with separate political agendas and personal ideologies, and that those feelings should be put aside “to move in the best interest of all children.”

Saying it supports the selection of school board representatives by citizens within their districts, the NAACP says diversity and inclusion must be emphasized.

“Equity creates fair access and opportunity for the embodiment” of the community’s composition, the release says. “Inclusion occurs when all community members feel a sense of belonging and value within their district.” The released was signed by Wichita Branch President Larry Burks Sr.

