Atlanta Hawks sign former Wichita State star Tyson Etienne

Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half...
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Atlanta Hawks signed former Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne, the team announced Monday. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Etienne (pronounced Eh-tee-ENN) was most recently part of the Hawks’ NBA 2K23 Summer League team, where he averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes over five games in Las Vegas.

In three collegiate seasons at Wichita State, the 6-foot-2 guard saw action in 80 games (65 starts), tallying 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes. He became the school’s 48th 1,000-point scorer on Feb. 27, 2022 at Memphis. Etienne buried his 200th career three-pointer on March 10, becoming the fourth Shocker to reach that milestone. Last season, he scored in double figures 22 times, including his final 11 contests.

The American Conference Player of the Year in 2021, Etienne was voted Third Team All-Conference in the American last season and was also named to the NABC Second Team All-District. Prior to Wichita State, he spent a post-graduate year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, leading the club to a 38-2 mark and a No. 2 national ranking.

