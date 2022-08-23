Comfortable nights and warm days all week

What's to come in Wichita area.
What's to come in Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or similar to Sunday and Monday.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with ample sunshine and warm to hot temperatures, but nothing intense or extreme is expected. However, highs in the middle 90s on Friday will feel like the upper 90s when you factor increasing humidity.

Our next cold front and associated chance of storms is scheduled to arrive this weekend. The better bet to get wet will be over western and central Kansas Friday night into Saturday, and across central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: E 5-10. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 95.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 86. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 89. More clouds than sun.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
Water Main Break
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed

Latest News

Student Startup
Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
USD 259 voters to decide on proposed change to BOE election method
Monsoon 2022: Families in FEMA floodplain prepare for worst, hope for best
Monsoon 2022: Families in FEMA floodplain prepare for worst, hope for best
Ava and Amy Jones
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital