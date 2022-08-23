Comfortable nights and warm days all week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or similar to Sunday and Monday.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with ample sunshine and warm to hot temperatures, but nothing intense or extreme is expected. However, highs in the middle 90s on Friday will feel like the upper 90s when you factor increasing humidity.

Our next cold front and associated chance of storms is scheduled to arrive this weekend. The better bet to get wet will be over western and central Kansas Friday night into Saturday, and across central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: E 5-10. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 95.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 86. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 89. More clouds than sun.

