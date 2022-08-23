Emporia High School football team under investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department has launched an investigation into the Emporia High School football team.

Emporia Public Schools said it was aware of a situation involving EHS football and is working with the police department.

“Emporia Public Schools always has and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously,” said the district. “As soon as a concern is brought to our attention it is thoroughly reviewed by our administration with the appropriate steps taken that are consistent with our board policies.”

USD 253 said the safety and security of its students are always a priority. The Emporia Police Chief would not release any other information on the investigation since he said it involved juveniles.

