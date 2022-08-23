Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he’s retiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Police Chief Lem Moore says he will be retiring after 31 years with the Wichita Police Department. Moore was named Interim Chief in March, following the tenure of Gordon Ramsay.

Moore will retire within the “next couple weeks,” and City Manager Bob Layton knows about the decision.

Previously, Moore expressed interest in the full-time position as Police Chief. In recent days, he voiced support for the third-party audit of the department called for by the City of Wichita. The City Council voted to approve Jensen Hughes to conduct that review.

Moore oversaw the discipline of several officers due to a text-message scandal that pre-dated his time as interim Chief. Last month, eight officers either resigned, were suspended or were reprimanded following an investigation into racially charged and homophobic text messages shared by members of the department.

#BREAKING Interim @WichitaPolice Chief Lem Moore says he will be retiring after 31 years with the department. He previously said he would like to be chief, but has since changed his views. Says he wants the best for this department and that he is excited for a break. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/N2RloWBUln — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) August 23, 2022

