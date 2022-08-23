Kansas Secretary of State confident independent gubernatorial candidate will be on Nov. ballot

Dennis Pyle
Dennis Pyle(PyleForKansas.com)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Conservative state lawmaker Dennis Pyle has his sights set on the Kansas governor’s race. He said he has the signatures to be on the ballot but has voiced frustration with a perceived intentional delay in certification from the secretary of state’s office.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said he’s confident Pyle’s run for governor will end up on November’s ballot. Pyle is running as an independent gubernatorial candidate after breaking from the Republican party. To appear on the ballot as an independent, he must have a petition with at least 5,000 valid signatures of Kansas voters.

In early August, Pyle turned in his petition of 9,000 signatures. His campaign raised concerns that election officials haven’t completed the validation process. Pyle pointed to 2018 when independent Greg Orman’s petition to run for governor was certified in 11 days. Tuesday, Schwab said the names on the petition must be given to county election offices for verification, but outgoing canvasses and recounts from the primary election have had them tied up.

“Several counties have reported back to us. We’re confident he’s got the signatures; you only need 5,000 and he turned in over 9,000,” Schwab said of Pyle. “[Election offices] are under a lot of stress right now and they’re going to get it as quickly as they can, and they generally make timelines. But again, it’s about getting it right, not about getting it quick.”

If Pyle’s petition is approved, he’ll face Libertarian Seth Cordell, incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, and Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the race for governor in the general election.

Pyle said he wants to see his petition validated before the Sept. 1 canvass from the primary election.  The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

