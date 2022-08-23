Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 53-year-old man is hospitalized in Wichita after a workplace accident in Great Bend. Wesley Medical Center confirmed Leo Sobba is at the hospital in critical condition.

The Great Bend Police Department said police, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel responded to Fuller Industries on SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend in reference to an employee being severely injured in a workplace accident. Great Bend police identified that employee as Sobba but did not disclose the nature of the accident.

From the scene police said an ambulance took Sobba to the University of Kansas Health Systems Great Bend Campus.

