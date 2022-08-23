No big changes through midweek

Seasonal August weather rolls on for the Plains - with no rain
Wednesday forecast looks dry
Wednesday forecast looks dry
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be on hold for now as skies remain clear and winds light for the next couple of days. Average highs are near 90, and that’s where we expect to be through midweek.

Skies will be clear in the morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be near 90 with abundant sunshine.

It will get a little hotter on Thursday with temperatures potentially reaching the mid 90s.

We still expect scattered storms to roll in for the weekend. Saturday chances begin in western Kansas and then spread east toward evening. Chances for rain Sunday will mostly be for central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather is unlikely, and it’s too early to predict how much rain, but it doesn’t appear that amounts will be enough to ease drought much (if at all).

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10.

Thu: High: 95 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms. Breezy

Sun: High: 86 Low: 69 Scattered storms; otherwise mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 69 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

