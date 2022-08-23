Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

