PD: Report of armed individual at Bethany College declared false

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - An incident Monday night at Bethany College that drew a large law enforcement response turned out to be a false alarm, according to Lindsborg Public Safety.

The police department said it received the report around 8:25 p.m. on Monday. Officers were advised about a possible armed individual on Bethany College Campus. The Lindsborg Police Department, McPherson County Sheriff’s Department and Kanas Highway Patrol all responded.

“The area was immediately secured, and law enforcement began investigating the disturbance. Thankfully, the incident turned out to be a false alarm. NO gun was ever seen nor located. After our investigation was complete, it was determined no crime had been committed,” said reads a post on the Lindsborg Public Safety Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.