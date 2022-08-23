Rising Star Road Trip: Hays seniors look to fill big shoes left from previous seasons

HAYS, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A quick look at a highlight reel or stat line, and you will quickly realize the amount of talent that has passed through the Hays High School football program recently.

“I mean you’re talking about some guys in that class that acted like pros in everything they did,” said Hays Head Football Coach Tony Crough said.

As Hays lost a lot of their top college recruits with last years 2022 class, there are some seniors on this year’s team that Crough is looking to step up to the task.

“They’ve been a part of [the success] too,” he said. “It kind of feels like they’re the forgotten group and they’re ready to show different.”

A big return for the Indians is senior Remy Stull. The 6′2″ Hays product plays all over the defensive end and said he is up for the challenge.

“I’m here to be an athlete wherever coach needs me to be,” Stull said. “Be like a Swiss Army knife. If they need me on the line, I might play some stand up D-end. If they need me anywhere. I’ll go there.”

Stull isn’t the only returner on this Hays team that will be a difference maker this season either. Players and coaches alike believe this team will surprise a lot of fans.

“If we didn’t have the class we had last year with a couple of high-end dudes, everybody would be talking about this class,” Crough said. “There’s close to 10 college football players in this class.”

“A lot of people look over and see last year’s class and see Jaren [Kanak] and Gavin [Meyers,]” Senior Carson Spray said. “They really don’t notice who’s been playing with them all of this last year too.”

The Indians kick off their season on Sept. 2 at home against Junction City.

