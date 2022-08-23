USD 259 voters to decide on proposed change to BOE election method

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night decided to send a question to voters on November’s ballot. Depending on what voters decide, there could come a change to how school board members are elected in Kansas’ largest district.

Monday night’s meeting was at times tense during discussion on an issue that’s been continuous in recent weeks. In a 4-3 vote, the school board is leaving the door open for voters within USD 259′s six individual districts within the larger Wichita school district to have more of a say into who represents their neighborhoods on the board.

Since 1994 in a primary, individual districts vote on their own board members. Then, in the general election, it goes to a districtwide vote. But if in November USD 259 voters say “yes” to the proposed change, this would mean only individual district members (within the overall USD 259 boundaries) could vote on their candidates in future general elections.

Those advocating for the change say it will provide better representation for USD 259′s six individual districts. Those opposed to the change have expressed the view that since the board’s decisions impact the entire district, the districtwide vote should remain in place.

“I went into [Monday night] knowing that it was going to be put on the ballot. So, I’m in the minority, so it kind of buffered any disappointment I had,” said Wichita BOE member Kathy Bond, one of the three in support of keeping it up to a districtwide, general-election vote to elect board members.

Community advocate Lavonta Williams was among those who spoke in support of the change.

“I was appreciative of the outcome. I wasn’t so appreciative of how we got there,” she said. “Academic success is what we all want. I want to reach out to the person who represents me.”

The vote Monday night doesn’t put any change into gear. It just leaves that decision up to voters in November. If most voters in the Wichita school district say “no” to the proposed change, the Wichita BOE election process will remain as is, with the districtwide vote making final determinations in future general elections.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.