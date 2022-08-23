Watch: City Council to approve budget, third-party assessment of WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve the firm to conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Department.

A few months ago, when Wichita city leaders first publicly discussed the text-messaging scandal involving 13 officers, the City first said it would have an outside review of the police department. The review won’t be a reinvestigation of the homophobic and racially charged text messages for which eight officers were disciplined last month, but will focus on what the City of Wichita and its police department can do to move forward.

Last week, Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore voiced his support of the review, saying, “It should be an every-decade event that takes place, whereas our society grows, city government needs to adjust and grow with it.”

The City Council will also approve its 2023 annual operating budget and 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program. Additionally, the City will vote to approve the amendment of the 2022 budget for the ice rink, Century II and Addiction Recovery Settlement, among other expenses.

