Wichita State University’s new business school facility, Woolsey Hall, opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday marked the first day for business students at Wichita State University to experience their new home. The Barton School of Business opened Woolsey Hall, a $60 million facility aimed at creating new and improved learning for students.

“The energy of this building is what’s most special. When you come in the door and you come into the atrium, you really do get to kind of feel the entire building at once,” said Duane Nagel, Department Chair and Associate Professor in Marketing at Woolsey Hall.

The new facility million has sparked excitement for some students which could make a huge difference in the classroom.

“I came in this morning at around 7:30 and I actually saw a student sitting in one of the classrooms and kind of did a 360 video to show off where they were. So, anytime you get that level of excitement just being here is going to definitely transfer into their educational experience,” said Nagel.

“It kind of brings up your mood,” said student Jaci Charbonneau. “Clinton was kind of old and dark and so with all the windows it just makes you feel happier and... it’s a new place, it’s exciting and you’re excited to go to school.”

One thing that stands out to students is the accessibility to technology. There is a computer lab on every floor. Students say it’s helpful to have access to a computer, especially if they don’t have their own. They also say appreciate the flexibility.

“The technology allows for a lot of different types of learning, and things of that nature, to help us with online, which is a big part of where we are going now,” said Nagel.

Another tool can be found in the Koch Global Trading Center where students have to opportunity to check stocks for the day. It gives them all an unforgettable learning experience.

“I think it’s been a great addition to the Barton School and really kind of bringing forward what we do here, and giving our students the brand of experience and really helping them maximize their time here,” said Nagel.

