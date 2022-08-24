Chance for rain in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we wait for rain, temperatures are gradually going to warm up to finish off the week. The weather remains very quiet through Friday across the Plains.

Overnight, lows will fall back to the 50s and 60s with light winds and clear skies.

Thursday brings about more sunshine and light winds. Highs will reach the mid 90s, which is actually above average for late August.

Friday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s for much of the state. A few spotty storms may drift into western Kansas late Friday night, but rain chances won’t increase until Saturday. As it stands now, much of western Kansas will have the chance of widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Into the night, the potential of storms will spread farther east. It’s likely that central and eastern Kansas will have storms at the start of the day Sunday, but by the afternoon, chances will be shutting down from west to east.

Expect some .50″ - 1″ amounts by late Sunday afternoon before the chances come to an end.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 95 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 69 Increasing clouds. Scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 69 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 68 Increasing clouds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.