Chiefs great Len Dawson dies

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who led Kansas City to the win in Super Bowl and helped the franchise win three American Football League championships, has died, according to reports. He was 87.

Dawson entered hospice care earlier this month, KCTV reported.

Dawson joined the Chiefs franchise, then known as the Dallas Texans, in 1962, after stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. His impact was immediate, as he was named AFL MVP by The Sporting News and led the team to the AFL title. The franchise moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs the following season.

Dawson was MVP of Super Bowl IV, which the Chiefs won 23-7 over the Minnesota Vikings. He remains the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and his No. 16 has been retired by the Chiefs.

