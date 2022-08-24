College students respond to plan for student loan relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big changes are coming for millions of Americans eligible to get up to $10,000 or more in student loans forgiven. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the plan from which people can start to crawl out from under mountains of debt.

Recent and soon-to-be graduates are among those most impacted by the White House’s decision. Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with soon-to-be graduates at Wichita State University about the loan-relief plan.

Students who spoke with Eyewitness News expressed support for the plan with less debt also meaning less stress for them after earning their degrees. That’s especially true with inflation elevating the cost of living.

WSU student Alexa Aulbach planned to graduate with about $10,000 in student debt. Now, some of that borrowed money may be forgiven.

“I’m living at home, and I’ve made a lot of concessions to afford it, be able to do what I want to and not have a ton of debt in the future,” she said.

Many are in similar or worse situations. The Education Data Initiative shows that about 13% of Kansans have student loan debt totaling up to more than $12 billion. The percentage of Kansans with student loan debt and the amount borrowed are below the national averages.

“This definitely releases some of that burden,” Aulbach said.

Wichita State University Center for Economic and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill said while more money in borrowers’ pockets helps them, inflation will eat up some of that benefit.

“Although their loan payments may go down $80, a big share of that’s going to be eaten up by inflation since we’re keeping pressure on inflation,” said Hill.

While having extra money to spend instead of making payments could keep pressure on inflation. Hill said to keep in mind that borrowers haven’t had to make payments since early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s adding to it in a sense that it was supposed to come back, but because it isn’t really adding to it, it’s the same scenario,” Hill said.

Forbearance, the pause on student loan payments, ends Dec. 31, and borrowers with remaining balances will have to start paying their loans back.

Hill said while the U.S. is on the cusp of a recession, it’s unlikely student loan forgiveness is what will send us into one. President Biden said the U.S. Department of Education will release further guidance on the application process for student loan forgiveness in the coming weeks.

