Crews respond to house fire in east Wichita

Crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of E. Hickory Stick Circle, near 143rd St. E.
Crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of E. Hickory Stick Circle, near 143rd St. E. and Harry, in east Wichita, Wednesday evening.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in far east Wichita, near Harry and 143d St. E.

The Wichita Fire Department said the fire could be seen coming from the two-story home located in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Circle.

There have been no reports of injuries from the fire. Stay tuned for updates on the KWCH app and Eyewitness News at 9 and 10.

