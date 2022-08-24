Helping Hand: Student Startup empowering students to start a business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mowing lawns is just one of the skills kids learn from the Student Startup program. Wyatt Abell, with Student Startup, said the kids mow yards for free while learning to give back.

“There are a lot of influences out there in the world, and I think it’s very good for us to get whoever we can into doing things that are productive. Get them started early, becoming productive members of society, doing good for others and at the same time, you know, it benefits themselves, growing themselves as individuals,” Abell said.

Some of the kids took part in the “50 Yard Challenge.”

“All these middle schoolers that we got out today are trying to each mow 50 lawns for free, mostly for the elderly or disabled folks, veterans and such. They’re just trying to go out and do good for folks for free over the summer.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers recognized the good deeds done and the goals of Student Startup and decided they could use a Helping Hand.

“I heard about the awesome stuff you’re doing with Student Startup, and we’re presenting you with a check for 1200-bucks to help the good stuff keep going,” said Richard James with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers.

“Well praise God. Thank you very much. I appreciate that a lot,” said Abell.

