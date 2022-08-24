Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a...
Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a statewide hand recount on the constitutional amendment that was voted down in the Aug. 2 primary.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution.

Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend.

Fewer than 100 votes were changed out of more than 500,000 cast in those counties. The measure failed by about 165,000 votes statewide.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the recount results should put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud. Gietzen alleges without evidence that votes statewide might have been vulnerable to the same type of programming error that initially switched results in a county commission race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
Emporia High School football team under investigation
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he’s retiring
Fuller Industries in Great Bend, Kansas
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend

Latest News

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
President Biden announces plan for student loan forgiveness
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
Sedgwick County poll workers
Push for election works in Kansas ahead of Nov. election
The Kansas Secretary of State said as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, the help of more...
Push to get additional election workers leading up to general election