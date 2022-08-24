Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution.

Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend.

Fewer than 100 votes were changed out of more than 500,000 cast in those counties. The measure failed by about 165,000 votes statewide.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the recount results should put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud. Gietzen alleges without evidence that votes statewide might have been vulnerable to the same type of programming error that initially switched results in a county commission race.

