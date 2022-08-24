Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought

Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.

“A lot of the corn that we had high hopes for has been chopped for silage,” said Heartland Soil Services Owner and CEO Landon Oldham. “A lot of it didn’t put on an ear.”

He said several crops failed due to drought.

“We have some beans out there that guys are going ahead and swathing and bailing,” Oldham said.

The soil Oldham tests for farmers shows the impact from the heat and lack of rain.

“Given the heatwaves that we’ve had over the course of this summer, those soil temperatures have been warmer than normal. We’ve had a lock of moisture and what ends up happening is that microbiology, it just shuts down,” Oldham said.

He said water is essential to carrying out nutrients into those plants. Fields serve as prime examples of the undesirable situation. Shorter crops are struggling to put out grains. Hay and pasturelands are also suffering.

“(The drought) affects the entire cycle on the farm,” Oldham said. “You start looking at some of these pastures and guys are already starting to feed cattle.”

Oldham said if there’s an upside to be had from the unusually dry summer, it’s that many nutrients have remained in the soil so it’s there for farmers next planting season. That upside comes only if the soil can get the rain needed to make use of it.

“Fertilizer is really expensive right now and that’s going to allow guys to go ahead and test and figure out what they have carried over to potentially save a lot of money moving forward,” Oldham said.

