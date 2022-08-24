Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

Law enforcement across Kansas are warning residents about a possible scam that may appear to be...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.

“If you receive a text or email notification claiming to be from USPS stating they are having issues with your shipping address, and request you pay $3 to have your package redelivered, this is not legitimate. Please do not click on or open any links. Just delete,” said the sheriff’s office.

