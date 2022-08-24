Maker of JJ’s Snack Pies expands with new facility in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pennsylvania-based manufacturer JTM Foods broke ground Wednesday on a new manufacturing facility at the ict21 Industrial District in north Wichita. The facility will produce JJ’s Snack Pies, a popular hand-held treat available at some of the nation’s largest retailers.

JTM Foods plans to hire 150 people within the next two years and invest $40 million in equipment and facilities in Wichita. The facility will provide increased production capacity and improve the logistics for southern, southwest, and West Coast markets of the hand-held snack pies. This is JTM Foods’ first expansion outside Pennsylvania. The plant will open in the spring of 2023.

ict21 Industrial District, located near I-135 and 21st Street, was once a formerly blighted land that is now revitalized with 560,000 square feet of industrial space under construction.

