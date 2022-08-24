Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed

Latest News

U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up...
Fla. gubernatorial candidate Crist calls DeSantis 'bully' in victory speech
Kansas drought
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought conditions
A close look at a Kansas farm field impacted by extended drought
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought