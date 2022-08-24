President Biden announces plan for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden offered a glimpse of his plan to forgive some student debt.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my (a)dministration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” the tweet read.

The plan permit $20,000 of debt forgiveness for those who went to college on Pell Grants and $10,000 for those who didn’t receive them. Forgiveness only applies to those earning less than $125,000. Payment is based on income - if you have undergraduate loans, you can cap repayment at 5 percent of your monthly income.

Biden also extended the pause on student loan repayment through Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he’s retiring
Emporia High School football team under investigation
Fuller Industries in Great Bend, Kansas
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend

Latest News

Kansas drought
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought conditions
A close look at a Kansas farm field impacted by extended drought
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought
Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library no longer charging fines for overdue materials
Some drivers are concerned if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic signal at 30th Avenue...
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver