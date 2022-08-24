President Biden announces plan for student loan forgiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden offered a glimpse of his plan to forgive some student debt.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my (a)dministration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” the tweet read.

The plan permit $20,000 of debt forgiveness for those who went to college on Pell Grants and $10,000 for those who didn’t receive them. Forgiveness only applies to those earning less than $125,000. Payment is based on income - if you have undergraduate loans, you can cap repayment at 5 percent of your monthly income.

Biden also extended the pause on student loan repayment through Dec. 31, 2022.

