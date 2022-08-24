Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit.
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.

Hutchinson Public Works says now that a bridge construction project is finished, the temporary traffic signal is no longer needed. The city plans to put up two stop signs for north and south traffic on Lucille.

Cannon says traffic is already congested in the mornings and fears stop signs will make the situation worse, delaying her further.

“This morning, traffic was awful at Prairie Hills. Awful. When I get to the kids’ stop, they’re saying ‘where have you been? where have you been?’ and I say, ‘traffic,’” said Cannon.

After-school traffic is challenging too. Cannon is trying to do something about it. She says the removal of the flashing signals has inspired her to create a petition to keep them. As of Tuesday, she had collected 55 signatures from concerned parents who want to make sure their kids get to school in a safe and timely manner.

“There has been a stoplight there for two years, and with the stoplight, it’s not ideal. Without the stoplight, I just don’t see how it’s going to happen,” said Cannon.

Jeff Schenk, an engineering construction manager with Hutchinson Public Works, says changing the signal should not cause any safety issues.

“I just hope they know that we are doing everything we can to make sure that we are following all proper procedures to make sure that we’re making an informed decision and not making a rushed or rash decision,” said Schenk.

The traffic signal is slated to be removed on Aug. 30.

