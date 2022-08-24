A warmer Wednesday afternoon

Sunshine and lower 90s later today
looking ahead
looking ahead(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be MOTS, or more of the same. A clear, comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

The sunshine sticks around on Thursday and Friday as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s. However, when you factor increasing humidity Friday (afternoon) will feel like the upper 90s.

Our next cold front and associated chance of storms is scheduled to arrive this weekend. The better bet to get wet will be over western and central Kansas Friday night into Saturday, and across central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny and a little humid.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 88. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 89. More clouds than sun.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore says he’s retiring
Fuller Industries in Great Bend, Kansas
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups

Latest News

Wednesday forecast looks dry
No big changes through midweek
What's to come in Wichita area.
Comfortable nights and warm days all week
Quiet weather prevails much of the week
No rain to be found - for now
warm Monday weather
Quiet start to the work week