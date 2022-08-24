A warmer Wednesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be MOTS, or more of the same. A clear, comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

The sunshine sticks around on Thursday and Friday as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s. However, when you factor increasing humidity Friday (afternoon) will feel like the upper 90s.

Our next cold front and associated chance of storms is scheduled to arrive this weekend. The better bet to get wet will be over western and central Kansas Friday night into Saturday, and across central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny and a little humid.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 93. Increasing clouds; chance of overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 88. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 89. More clouds than sun.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.