Wichita Public Library no longer charging fines for overdue materials

Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Under a new initiative approved within Wichita’s 2023 budget, If you have an overdue book from the Wichita Public Library, you won’t have to pay a fine, as long as you’re within 30 days of checking it out. The end of overdue fines for library materials begins this week.

“Research has shown that overdue fines are not effective in encouraging patrons to return library materials. Instead, overdue fines become a barrier to using the library,” the Wichita Public Library explained on its website. With the elimination of overdue fines, Wichita Public Library joins libraries across the country that choose to focus on access to information without barriers. We want you to feel welcome and that your time is well spent.”

While Wichita Public Library accounts aren’t accruing fines any longer, the library emphasized that returning overdue materials is important.

“If materials are not returned within 30 days of the due date, you will be responsible for paying the cost to replace the material plus a $7 processing fee,” the Wichita Public Library warned.

The waiving of past overdue fines from accounts at the Wichita Public Library begins Wednesday, Aug. 24.

During the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, the library will host an amnesty weeks in which anyone with long-overdue materials can return them and have fees waived

