Answering your questions about Biden’s student loan relief program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Billions of dollars in student loan debt could soon be gone. This week, the White House announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The announcement has many borrowers searching for more information, including some current students.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies?

If you have federal loans and make less than $125,000 annually, or your household income is less than $250,000 -- you qualify. If you’re claimed as a dependent on your parents’ taxes, your eligibility is based on their income.

Do I need to apply?

About 8 million borrowers won’t need to apply for the loans since the government already has their income data. If that’s not the case, an application is expected to launch around the end of this year. You can sign up to receive email updates here https://www.ed.gov/subscriptions.

What if I didn’t graduate?

If you meet the criteria, you qualify regardless of gap years or failure to graduate.

Will the loan forgiveness apply to future students?

For students who haven’t had to take out a loan, the forgiveness won’t apply to future loans. It only applies to loans taken out by June 30, 2022. It’s also capped at your remaining balance. So, if you owe $8,000, that is how much debt will be forgiven instead of the full $10,000.

What if I have a balance after the set amount is forgiven?

The program will cap payments at 5 percent of discretionary income, down from 10 percent to 15 percent in most existing plans, for those who still must make payments after meeting the forgiveness threshold.

What if I already paid off my student loan?

The debt forgiveness is expected to apply only to those currently holding student debt.

