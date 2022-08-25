BBB: Scammers could use student loan forgiveness as opportunity to strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The announced student loan forgiveness has the Better Business Bureau (BBB) anticipating scammers will use this as an opportunity to strike.

Wednesday’s announcement has many looking for information to see if they qualify for the loan forgiveness. Online, the search leads to the federal student aid website. That’s one place where scammers could take advantage.

The Better Business Bureau said over the course of the next few weeks and months, scammers could reach out, seeking information by claiming to provide “help” with federal student loan forgiveness.

BBB Kansas Region Vice President Denise Groene said it’s important to understand there is no action borrowers need to take.

“(The) federal government will never contact you by email, phone or even text message unsolicited,” Groene said. “So, that’s going to be your first red flag, especially if you are a recipient of federal grants or Pell grants.”

She said it’s important for you to know not to respond to any phishing attempts, nor do you want to give out any personal information about yourself.

If you want to receive updates on the student loan forgiveness plan, including when an application will open, you can sign up for emails from the U.S. Department of Education and subscribe to federal student loan borrower updates.

