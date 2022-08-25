City of Wichita looking to install security cameras at public pools

Dozes of Wichita children are taking free swim lessons at McAfee Pool in McAdams Park thanks to...
Dozes of Wichita children are taking free swim lessons at McAfee Pool in McAdams Park thanks to donations from Real Men Real Heroes and Skaer Veterinary Clinic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is looking to upgrade security at local swimming pools in the fight against recent vandalism.

City leaders said the vandalism at local pools and splash pads this year has totaled more than $65,000. In late July, we showed you some of the damage that temporarily closed McAfee Pool in McAdams Park. Someone broke windows, damaged a door, discharged a fire extinguisher in the building and stole electronic equipment used for daily transactions.

Now, the city is looking at obtaining funding for new security cameras at the facilities. The cameras would be similar to the ones installed in Old Town which are monitored by the Wichita Police Department. Officers could then immediately respond when a crime is happening.

“The cost of that endeavor is not budgeted. It will be costly, but we are working with the Wichita Police Department to perform a security assessment at those different sites and working with vendors to secure pricing on it to improve the security at those pools,” said Joe Marten, aquatics supervisor for the City of Wichita.

McAfee and Aley pools have been open on Saturdays. Their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Orchard and College Hill pools have been open on Sundays. The last day they will be open is Sunday, Sept. 4. Six city splash pads will remain open, weather permitting, through the week of Oct. 2. You can find hours here: https://www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Aquatics/Pages/SwimmingPools.aspx

The City of Wichita said to date, local pools have had 64,000 visitors, given 3,700 swimming lessons and sold 100 season passes. The city noted that multiple people can be assigned to one season pass.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia High School football team under investigation
Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a...
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
Law enforcement across Kansas are warning residents about a possible scam that may appear to be...
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
generic
Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

Wichita Thunder logo
Wichita Thunder partners with NHL’s San Jose Sharks
Concrete truck overturned in Saline Co..
Concrete truck overturns in Saline County
Testing the Wonderwash for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Wonderwash
Students on college campus
Expert: Efforts to reduce student loan debt just 1st step in broader issue