City of Wichita looking to install security cameras at public pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is looking to upgrade security at local swimming pools in the fight against recent vandalism.

City leaders said the vandalism at local pools and splash pads this year has totaled more than $65,000. In late July, we showed you some of the damage that temporarily closed McAfee Pool in McAdams Park. Someone broke windows, damaged a door, discharged a fire extinguisher in the building and stole electronic equipment used for daily transactions.

Now, the city is looking at obtaining funding for new security cameras at the facilities. The cameras would be similar to the ones installed in Old Town which are monitored by the Wichita Police Department. Officers could then immediately respond when a crime is happening.

“The cost of that endeavor is not budgeted. It will be costly, but we are working with the Wichita Police Department to perform a security assessment at those different sites and working with vendors to secure pricing on it to improve the security at those pools,” said Joe Marten, aquatics supervisor for the City of Wichita.

McAfee and Aley pools have been open on Saturdays. Their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Orchard and College Hill pools have been open on Sundays. The last day they will be open is Sunday, Sept. 4. Six city splash pads will remain open, weather permitting, through the week of Oct. 2. You can find hours here: https://www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Aquatics/Pages/SwimmingPools.aspx

The City of Wichita said to date, local pools have had 64,000 visitors, given 3,700 swimming lessons and sold 100 season passes. The city noted that multiple people can be assigned to one season pass.

