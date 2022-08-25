Concrete truck overturns in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a concrete truck rolled over on I-135 Thursday morning in Saline County.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135, near exit 88. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the concrete truck to roll over.

Crews were working to upright the truck, which rolled over near Water Well Road, just south of Salina.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ⚠️



Use caution driving southbound on I-135 near Water well (exit 88) @NCKansasKDOT and Troopers are in the area uprighting a rolled concrete truck#SalineCounty pic.twitter.com/qfbj04eDQY — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 25, 2022

