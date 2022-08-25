Concrete truck overturns in Saline County

Concrete truck overturned in Saline Co..(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a concrete truck rolled over on I-135 Thursday morning in Saline County.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135, near exit 88. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the concrete truck to roll over.

Crews were working to upright the truck, which rolled over near Water Well Road, just south of Salina.

